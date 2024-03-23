 Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Results Out; Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Check Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 results 2024 now on official websites of BSEB.

Updated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally released the long-awaited Class 12 results today, March 23. The results for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams, held from February 1 to February 12, 2024, have been officially announced. Students can check their results on the official websites of BSEB, such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

According to Anand Kishore, the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the pass rate for Bihar board 12th results in 2024 is 87.21 percent, which is the highest it has been in the past five years.

Website to Check Results:

To check the results, candidates can visit the following websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Check BSEB Inter Result:

To access their results, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of BSEB, Patna, at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Navigate to the “Examination Results” section.

Select “Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2024”.

Choose the respective stream (Science, Commerce, Arts, or Vocational).

Enter the roll number and roll code in the designated fields.

Click on the “Submit” button to view the result.

The Bihar Class 12 result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to check all details carefully.

Scorecard Details:

Candidates need to carefully examine the scorecard for the following details:

Name of the candidate

Parents' names

Personal details

School name and address

Roll number

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks in subjects

Total marks in all subjects combined

Pass/fail status and division

Other relevant details

With the release of the results, candidates now have the opportunity to evaluate their performance and strategise their next moves accordingly.

