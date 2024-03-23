Bihar Board Class 12 2024 Results: 87.21% Pass Rate; Toppers List Out

Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Patna has released the BSEB 12th results for the year 2024, which is a major achievement for more than 1.3 million students who took the exam. The eagerly anticipated results were announced today, March 23.

This year, a remarkable 1,304,352 students participated in the BSEB inter exam, and the board has seen a commendable pass rate. Out of all the candidates, an impressive 87.21% have passed the exam, demonstrating the students' hard work and commitment.

The results were revealed by Anand Kishore, the chairman of the Bihar Board, who also announced the names of the highest achievers. This announcement took place at the well-known Sinha Hall located in the Patna office.

Stream-wise Toppers

Tushar Kumar secured the top position in Arts with score of 96.4%

Mrintyunjay Kumar in Science with 96.2%

Puja Kumari in Commerce with an 95.6%

Additionally, the performance based on gender demonstrated the commitment of both male and female students. Among the total number of female candidates, which was 6,22,217, an impressive 88.84% achieved success, while 85.69% of the 6,69,467 male candidates successfully passed the exams.

Students have the option to verify their results on the websites secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Additionally, the board has released the dates for supplementary exams for those students who need to take them.