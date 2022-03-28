Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 expected to be out shortly, here's how to check

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022 soon.

According to the latest information, the BSEB Class 10 board results will be declared latest by March 31. Nearly 17 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 board results.

Once the Bihar Board matric results will be declared, candidates can check their BSEB Class 10th scorecards on -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar BSEB class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to February 24 across the state under the strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Moreover, BSEB released the official answer key for objective-type questions on March 8.

Here's how to check:-

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link "Bihar Board 2022 result"

Step 3: Enter your details such as roll code and roll number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 4: Your BSEB matric result will be displayed on the screen.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:15 PM IST