Bihar Board class 10th: Last date to raise objection against answer key today

The deadline for filing an objection to the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam answer key 2022 is Friday, March 11. On March 9, the Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB Class 10 answer key. Candidates can contest the Bihar Board Matric 2022 answer key until 5 p.m. today via the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

Students must enter their Class 10 roll code and roll number in order to file an objection. The BSEB answer key can be used to estimate one's chances of passing the Bihar board exam.

Here's how to raise objection:

1) Go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

2) Click on the ‘Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2022' link.

3) Enter your roll number and roll code.

4) Choose the subject from the list.

5) Choose the question number, the correct answer, and provide documentation to back up your objection.

6) Submit the raised objection.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:35 PM IST