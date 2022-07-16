Bihar board admission 2022: Registration for Class 6 entrance test begins; here's how to apply

August 4, 2022, is the last day to submit an application for BSEB Class 6 admission. |

The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test for Class 6 Admission has begun accepting registrations, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Through the official website, savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, students or guardians can submit an online application for the Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam. August 4, 2022, is the last day to submit an application for BSEB Class 6 admission.

On October 20, 2022, the board will administer the preliminary entrance exam for children entering the sixth grade. On December 22, 2022, there will be two shifts for the main test: the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will take place from 1 pm to 3.30 pm.

Bihar Board Class 6 admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

Select the link for "SAV Test, 2023" on the homepage.

Now select "New User" from the menu.

Click "Apply" after filling out all the necessary information.

Complete the application form and submit the required payment.

To download the confirmation page, click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of it for reference in the future.