Bihar Board 2022: Inter 12th compartment, special exams application process begins today, know more here

On Saturday, March 26, the application procedure for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams will begin. The intermediate application procedure will be open till March 30, and applicants can apply online at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The intermediate compartment and special exams are expected to take place in April. A special exam will be held for students who were unable to appear in the inter-final examinations, as well as a compartment exam for those who did not qualify. Students may apply for the inter special, compartment examinations 2022 using the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Meanwhile, the intermediate, class 12 examination scrutiny procedure will be completed on March 30.

To apply for the scrutiny process, students must pay a cost of Rs 70 each paper. The rechecking application procedure is standard. Students must first register and generate their application Ids before they may apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.

Students must get a minimum of 33% in order to receive a passing certificate from the Bihar Board. Students must get the minimum grades in both theory and practical examinations. Students who do not get the requisite pass scores will be obliged to take a compartmental test. Next year, the students will be able to take intercollegiate examinations.

ALSO READ Bihar: Boys outshine girls in Class 12 board exams

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:27 PM IST