 Bihar Board 10th result: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya shines with ten toppers
The school has produced ten toppers in Bihar Class 10 board exam this year, result of which has been declared today, March 31. A total of 90 students have secured top 10 ranks in BSEB class 10 result 2023, of whom ten belong to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya | Representational

BSEB has declared class 10 results 2023 on March 31.

Bihar’s Simultala Awasiya Vidayalaya has again made it to the headlines after the Bihar class 10 results were declared.

The school has produced ten toppers in Bihar Class 10 board exam this year, result of which has been declared today, March 31.

A total of 90 students have secured top 10 ranks in BSEB class 10 result 2023, of whom ten belong to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.

The List of the students from Simultala Awasiya Vidayalaya who topped in Bihar class 10 results 2023.

SHUBHAM KUMAR (Rank 4)

SUDHANSHU SHEKHAR (Rank 5)

PANKHURI KUMARI (Rank 6)

HIMANSHU KUMAR (Rank 6)

BHAVYA RAJ (Rank 7)

ARPITA KUMARI (Rank 8)

PRABHAT KUMAR (Rank 8)

RAUSHAN KUMAR (Rank 8)

AASTHA ASHWINI (Rank 10)

SUSHMA KUMARI (Rank 10)

As per the Hindustan times, Over the years, the school has been consistently producing board toppers. In 2022, five students of SAV featured among top ten rank holders in the Matric exam.

The school was established in 2010 in an attempt to fill the void created by the bifurcation of the state into Bihar and Jharkhand after which two prestigious residential schools of the state – Indira Gandhi Residential School Hazaribag for girls and the Netarhat Awasiya Vidyalaya for Boys – went to Jharkhand.

