Bihar BEd CET 2024 Results Announced, Know How To Check | Representative pic

Today, July 8, the Bihar Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2024 have been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU). Those who took the entrance exam can check their results by going to biharcetbed-lnmu.in, the official website. The exam was conducted on June 25.

According to JagranJosh, Rajkumar Preeti Anmol from Hajipur scored 102 marks to top the exam. Up to 1,80,050 of the 1,89,568 applicants who took the test passed it.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum qualifying score for passing the Bihar B.Ed exam is thirty percent, or 36 marks, for candidates from reserved categories, and thirty percent, or 42 marks, for general candidates.

How to check?

Candidates must log in to the portal with their login ID and password in order to download their B.Ed. CET results.

-Visit biharcetbed-lnmu.in, the official website of LNMU.

-Look for and select the B.Ed CET Result link from the homepage.

-Enter your login ID and password as soon as a new window opens.

-The screen will display the Bihar B.Ed. 2023 result.

-Verify, download, and save the B.Ed. CET Result 2024.

-Store the outcome in hard copy.

B.Ed CET 2024



The purpose of the Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 exam was to choose applicants for admission to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes at different Bihar colleges. Applicants can get in touch with the university's helpline if there are any discrepancies or difficulties viewing the results.