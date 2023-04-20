Bihar BEd CET result 2023 out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card out | Representational image

Patna: Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2023 has been declared today.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) released the Bihar B.Ed CET results 2023 on its official site.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

To download the B.Ed CET result, candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the portal.

LNMU conducted the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 8 at 301 examination centers across the state. The common entrance exam was held for those seeking admission to two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri Programme courses in Bihar.

The details mentioned on the Bihar B.Ed CET result include:

Name of the candidate

Application number

Date of birth

Roll number

Total marks obtained

Marks secured in every section or subject

Result status

Steps to check BIHAR B.ED CET RESULT 2023:

Visit LNMU’s official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Search and click on the B.Ed CET Result link that is available on the homepage.

Enter login ID and password in the new window

Bihar B.Ed 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Save and download the B.Ed CET Result.

Keep a hard copy of the result for further use.

To pass the Bihar B.Ed exam, the minimum qualifying mark for general candidates is 35 per cent (42 marks) while for reserved category candidates it is 30 per cent which is 36 marks.

This year, a total of 1,84,233 students had registered for the Bihar B.Ed CET exam. Out of these, there were 87,402 female candidates and 74,517 male candidates who appeared in the exam. The exam was held in centres including Arrah, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Hajipur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia, and Madhepura.