Biennial Election for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka

Karnataka: Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 2 Graduates’ and 2 Teachers’ constituencies are to be held on 13th June, said the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

The term of four sitting members of the office expires on 7th July, 2022. The programs and events for the election have been scheduled from 19th May 2022 to 17th June 2022. The Chief Secretary of Karnataka will direct a senior officer of the state to ensure that all the COVID-19 measures will be complied with.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:03 PM IST