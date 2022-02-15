BHU: Trouble brews as teacher puts his picture on Lord Ram's painting

Varanasi: A big controversy has emerged over a visual arts show held at Banaras Hindu University.

Amresh Kumar, a Visual Arts assistant professor, has superimposed his face on a painting of Lord Shri Ram and his wife's face on a portrait of Sita.

The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University.



Angry students are now demanding action against Amresh Kumar and have accused him of inciting religious sentiments.



Amresh Kumar said that this is not a big deal, because Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter.



The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy.



The students have said that if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

