 BHU Launches 12 Scholarships With Donations Amount; Received 60 Lakhs From Alumni
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University | File

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) recently received a sum of Rs 60 lakh from its alumni in donations. The varsity has now introduced 12 new scholarships for the students of various programmes from the amount received. The donation has been made by the alumni of the university, Dhinanath Jhunjhunwala and Jagdish Jhunjhunwala.

Kishori Jhunjhunwala donated Rs 50 lakh for instituting ten scholarships of Rs 25,000 each. Of these, eight scholarships will be awarded to the eligible students of Mahila Mahavidyalaya on merit cum means basis. Two scholarships will be given to the students of Acharya in Veda in Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana Sankaya. She is the wife of Sh. Dhinanath Jhunjhunwala, the owner of Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd., graduated from the university in 1954 with a degree in industrial engineering. 

Jagdish Jhunjhunwala, an alumnus of the university donated Rs 10 lakh to institute two scholarships for females in BSc (Hons) Physics.

Expressing gratitude towards the contribution, Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor, BHU stated that the institute has contributed immensely in nation building. Adding that the spirit, affection and love of BHU’s alumni play a very important role in the growth and development of the institution, Professor Jain reiterated his commitment for making available more opportunities and resources for the betterment of students.

