BHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is introducing 12 new scholarships for its prospective students after receiving a donation of Rs 50 lakh from Kishori Jhunjhunwala, the wife of Dinanath Jhunjhunwala, under the institute's Pratidana initiative.

On Saturday, Ms. Jhunjhunwala handed over Rs 50 lakh in a cheque to BHU Vice Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain. This amount can cater to a total of ten scholarships, with eight of them being given to Mahila Mahavidyalaya students who qualify based on merit and financial need, whereas two scholarships will be provided to Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana Sankaya students of Acharya

The donation is also significant considering Dinanath graduated from BHU in 1954 with a degree in industrial engineering.

BHU is also offering scholarships to students pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, or a Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), wherein those students from economically weaker sections of society will have the opportunity to receive a grant worth Rs 25,000. The goal behind the scholarship is to let many students live their dream of becoming doctors while relieving them of any financial constraints.