 BHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family

BHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family

On Saturday, Kishori Jhunjhunwala handed over Rs 50 lakh in a cheque to BHU Vice Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is introducing 12 new scholarships for its prospective students after receiving a donation of Rs 50 lakh from Kishori Jhunjhunwala, the wife of Dinanath Jhunjhunwala, under the institute's Pratidana initiative.

On Saturday, Ms. Jhunjhunwala handed over Rs 50 lakh in a cheque to BHU Vice Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain. This amount can cater to a total of ten scholarships, with eight of them being given to Mahila Mahavidyalaya students who qualify based on merit and financial need, whereas two scholarships will be provided to Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana Sankaya students of Acharya

The donation is also significant considering Dinanath graduated from BHU in 1954 with a degree in industrial engineering.

BHU is also offering scholarships to students pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, or a Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), wherein those students from economically weaker sections of society will have the opportunity to receive a grant worth Rs 25,000. The goal behind the scholarship is to let many students live their dream of becoming doctors while relieving them of any financial constraints.

Read Also
BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Process Begins From Today At bhuonline.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family

BHU Introduces 12 New Scholarships Worth Lakhs After Donation From Jhunjhunwala Family

JEE Advanced 2023: List Of New, Innovative Programmes At Prominent IITs

JEE Advanced 2023: List Of New, Innovative Programmes At Prominent IITs

Days After Announcement, NMC Withdraws GMER 2023 With 'Immediate Effect'

Days After Announcement, NMC Withdraws GMER 2023 With 'Immediate Effect'

Pak-based hackers target Indian Army, education sector in new cyber attack

Pak-based hackers target Indian Army, education sector in new cyber attack

19-Yr-Old Student From Bihar Teen Top Chinese Proficiency Comp In Mumbai

19-Yr-Old Student From Bihar Teen Top Chinese Proficiency Comp In Mumbai