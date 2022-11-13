BHU candidates receive another chance for admission in UG, PG courses; read details here

Banaras Hindu University |

Varanasi: In another opportunity for candidates who want to take admission in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the University has announced that candidates who want to pursue its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can do so if they have registered themselves but didn't submit preference entry form during the first attempt.

BHU will now consider these students during the mop up/spot round schedule. The entire process will be conducted on the official website - bhuonline.in.

“The University Admission Coordination Board held on 10.11.2022 considered the request of applicants to allow them filling the preference entry form so that they can participate in the ongoing admission process of UG and PG courses,” BHU said in a press release.

The admissions will take place based on the vacancy of the seats, on merit basis, and depending on one's eligibility.

Candidates, who are interested to take admissions in UG and PG courses, can register themselves by November 14 with mop up round between November 15 and 16 for the former, while for the latter (PG) candidates can take admission by November with the mop round between November 22 and 23.