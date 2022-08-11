BHMCT admit cards released; Know more here |

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2022 admit card. To download the MAH BHMCT admit card, candidates will have to log in by entering the required details. The BHMCT hall ticket can be downloaded till August 21, 2022.

The State CET Cell will conduct the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21. The admit card will include details like candidate's name and photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Select the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link. Enter and submit the application number and date of birth. The admit card will display on your screen. Verify the details and get a hard copy for future reference.

In case of any misprint, candidates must contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately.

Documents To Carry: