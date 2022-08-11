e-Paper Get App

BHMCT admit cards released; Know more here

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
BHMCT admit cards released; Know more here |

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2022 admit card. To download the MAH BHMCT admit card, candidates will have to log in by entering the required details. The BHMCT hall ticket can be downloaded till August 21, 2022.

The State CET Cell will conduct the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21. The admit card will include details like candidate's name and photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Select the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link.

  3. Enter and submit the application number and date of birth.

  4. The admit card will display on your screen.

  5. Verify the details and get a hard copy for future reference.

In case of any misprint, candidates must contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately.

Documents To Carry:

  • MAH CET 2022 hall ticket

  • Valid photo ID proof

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: I aspire to join MSIHMCT or AISSMS college for my bachelors, says MAH BHMCT CET...
article-image
HomeEducationBHMCT admit cards released; Know more here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Traffic snarls halt city ahead of long weekend

Mumbai updates: Traffic snarls halt city ahead of long weekend

Mumbai reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 3818 active infections in city

Mumbai reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 3818 active infections in city

Maharashtra: Rs 56 cr cash, jewellery worth Rs 14 cr seized by I-T sleuths in search ops on two...

Maharashtra: Rs 56 cr cash, jewellery worth Rs 14 cr seized by I-T sleuths in search ops on two...

Navi Mumbai: Pre-term baby from Mauritius with life-threatening heart defect gets new lease of life

Navi Mumbai: Pre-term baby from Mauritius with life-threatening heart defect gets new lease of life

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow invites applications for MSc Advanced Computer Science; more...

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow invites applications for MSc Advanced Computer Science; more...