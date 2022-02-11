Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research and Cambridge enter strategic partnership

Chennai: Cambridge University Press and Assessment and the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a world-class academic research and language development centre for English, the first of its type on the Asian subcontinent. This centre will look at academic and research publishing opportunities for BIHER staff and students, as well as its constituent universities.

Under the terms of the agreement, both partners will collaborate to produce high-quality learning content, assessments, and certifications for employability skills, English proficiency, teacher training, and digital learning solutions for higher education institutions and schools. Furthermore, students and educators from both institutes will have the opportunity to take the Cambridge English test for professors and students in Engineering, Healthcare, and other subjects. Launchpad Learning Labs Pvt Ltd, an institute partner, will administer the test.

Furthermore, the MoU has also opened opportunities for admission tests for BIHER students as well as exploring BIHER as a test venue for admission tests for the University of Cambridge UK and other universities.





Dr.Sandeep Anand, Chancellor, Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, said, "Our association with Cambridge University Press & Assessment (CUPA) will enable us to leverage mutual strength in academic research, faculty development programs and creating opportunities for our students across the globe. BIHER, a pioneer in quality education in India for over four decades now, is happy to be associated with CUPA by initiating the first of its kind excellence centre in academic research across India.





Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia's MD, Arun Rajamani, said: "We are happy to be associated with BIHER and look forward to a very fruitful partnership ahead. We laud their initiative to create a wonderful ecosystem for the language-oriented academic research centre and their impetus to provide a platform to help students gain international certifications, which can open up a world of study, work or travel opportunities. These high-quality international exams are designed to develop practical English language communication skills for academic and professional success, extensively researched by one of the world's largest dedicated language research teams.





These exams open doors to higher education, improve employment opportunities and increase students' choice of study or work. With a Cambridge English Certificate, the student will be able to prove his/her English language skills to universities, employers and governments around the world.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:54 AM IST