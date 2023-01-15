e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru: Students on alert after leopards spotted on Jnanabharthi University campus

Bengaluru: Students on alert after leopards spotted on Jnanabharthi University campus

Thousands of people flock to the sprawling campus for greenery for morning and evening walks and the sighing of leopards has caused panic and tension.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Two leopards were spotted in the Jnanabharathi campus which is spread across 4.5 square km and has forest like areas, bushes and thick vegetation. | PTI
Bengaluru: The authorities have issued directions for students and staff, and the general public not to wander in the Jnanabharthi campus after two leopards were spotted there.

The campus road connecting to Nagarbhavi residential locality is closed between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. Other connecting roads have also been closed and strict directions have been given in this regard.

article-image

Two leopards were spotted in the Jnanabharathi campus which is spread across 4.5 square km and has forest like areas, bushes and thick vegetation.

Thousands of people flock to the sprawling campus for greenery for morning and evening walks and the sighing of leopards has caused panic and tension. The residents of neighbouring localities of Jnanabharthi campus are also concerned over the development.

CCTV footage of leopards prowling in the campus in day and night time have gone viral on social media. The wildlife activists are maintaining that the spotted animals are not leopards, they might be big wild cats.

The forest officials have taken a serious note of the development and no leopard was spotted during the preliminary searches. They are also verifying the footage of leopards in the campus to check their authenticity.

article-image

