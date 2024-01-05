Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College To Become Fully Co-Ed Next Academic Year | Representative Image

In a groundbreaking move, Mount Carmel College (MCC) in Bengaluru, a revered women-only institution, is set to welcome male students for the academic year 2024-25, commemorating its diamond jubilee celebrations. The announcement, made by Suma Singh, the Registrar of Academics at MCC, signifies a paradigm shift for the institution.

Management's vision for a more Inclusive campus

Suma Singh revealed that the management's decision to admit male students is aimed at supporting the institution's plans and fostering greater diversity on campus. After 75 years of catering exclusively to female students, MCC is embracing change as it works towards attaining 'deemed-to-be-university' status, according to various media reports.

This move follows the college's earlier foray into co-ed education in 2015, when it introduced select postgraduate courses for male students after receiving approval from the Bangalore University Academic Council. Currently, MCC boasts 13 male students enrolled in postgraduate programs.

Expanding opportunities for All

With the opening of admissions for both male and female students, MCC invites eligible candidates to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the upcoming academic year. Applications can be submitted through the official college website at mccblr.edu.in. This transformative decision underscores MCC's commitment to providing an inclusive and diverse educational experience.