Bengaluru Govt School Students Forced To Clean Toilets (Watch Video)

In another disturbing incident in Karnataka, students at a government school in Andrahalli were allegedly compelled to clean toilets, as captured in a viral video. Outraged parents staged a protest outside the school, demanding stringent action against the administration.

In #Karnataka's #Bengaluru, students of a primary school in #Yeshwanthpur's #Andrahalli were made to clean toilets. After knowing of the incident, parents lodged a protest in front of the school. pic.twitter.com/HDFRJytFEr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 22, 2023

The education department promptly suspended the headmistress of the school in response to the incident, according to PTI

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told PTI that he called for an inquiry into the matter and assuring strict action. He emphasized the need to raise children properly and not misuse them, pointing out that there are established arrangements for toilet cleaning in schools. Shivakumar recalled a similar incident in the past, where legal action was taken.

Shivakumar convened a meeting to investigate the incident, highlighting the importance of treating children responsibly and avoiding their involvement in inappropriate tasks. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident, labeling it as shocking and deplorable. He assured that strict legal measures would be taken, and steps would be implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring.

This incident follows a recent case in Kolar where students were reportedly forced to clean a soak pit, leading to the suspension of the school principal and two staff members earlier this month. Such incidents raise concerns about the well-being and dignity of students, prompting authorities to take swift action to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

