 Bengal: Jadavpur University to Get Rs 2.32 Cr to Upgrade Internet Connectivity
The fund will be primarily used for setting up WiFi facilities in different buildings and departments.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Jadavpur University |

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University in Kolkata will get an upgrade in its internet connectivity with the West Bengal government approving Rs 2.32 crore for the project, an official said on Friday.

The fund will be primarily used for setting up WiFi facilities in different buildings and departments, JU registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI.

The state-run West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation is the nodal agency for the project, she said.

JU ranked fourth among varsities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

