Bengal HS Council likely to reconsider Class 12 board exam dates

Kolkata: According to a senior official, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely review the schedule of the Class 12 board examination, which will be held offline starting April 2, to avoid unexpected clashes with dates of other medical and engineering entrance exams.

Many higher secondary students sit for national joint admission exams, according to WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, and the council is considering changing the board exam timetable as a result.

"Nothing has been finalised yet. We will explore and evaluate these factors and pass on the recommendations to the state government. The final call is likely next week, he said.





Bhattacharya, however, said any change in dates of the Class 12 board examination will not be hasty and arbitrary .



Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:48 AM IST