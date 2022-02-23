Before SC verdict, students raise their concerns over offline board exams

As the Supreme Court is going to hear students' plea on cancellation of board exams today, students are trying their best for the last time before today's verdict, by raising their issues on the social media platform, Twitter.





This time they are trying to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by flooding the social media platform using the hashtag #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022.





Advocate Anubha Shrivastav, who filed the petition for students wrote in her tweet, "As per the survey conducted yesterday night on board exam where 2.5 lakh students took part till now, only 7% students want offline exams." (sic)





A 12th-grade student, Vedant in his tweet wrote, "It's not about covid, it's about our syllabus is not completed, Our concepts are not clear. We don't have a practice of writing descriptive answers."

