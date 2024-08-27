 'Beast In Human Form', College Students Shout In Protest Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case | Watch
Meanwhile, a protest rally was organised by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj today, August 27 at Kolkata. The march, 'Nabanna Abhijan' took place in Kolkata even though the administration has declared it illegal.

Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital And College has brought the citizens of India on the street demanding justice for the victim and safety for the women of India in general. The nationwide outrage of the heinous crime has seen people from all class of lives come together for justice, including common people, students and professionals alike.

One such video of college students demanding justice for the victim has now gone viral on social media. The video which is originally in Bengali says, "We want justice. Juctice for RG Kar. Dhika dhika dhikkāra manuse rupe janoyar (Dhik means Disgust, and the other half means beast in the form of human)"

The video was posted on social media platform, X. "How much anger, hate, despair burns in the ribs for a long time, but this expression is possible...! Let Tilottama be judged... "Wherever there is a fight, we fight," read the caption.

Nabanna Abhijan

Meanwhile, a protest rally was organised by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj today, August 27 at Kolkata. The organisation was supposed to march to the state secretariat, which had been fortified and heavily guarded by police. The march, 'Nabanna Abhijan' took place in Kolkata even though the administration has declared it illegal.

However, the protest march descended into chaos, with protestors clashing with police, resulting in a tense standoff.

The protest began at College Square in Kolkata and progressed to the state secretariat, Nabanna, where enormous masses gathered in Howrah's Santragachi neighbourhood. The demonstrators, many of whom were students and everyday citizens, marched to their destination while waving the national tricolour and singing slogans.

However, the situation quickly escalated as demonstrators attempted to mount and remove barricades. This prompted the police to use extreme techniques such as water cannons, lathi charges, and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

