BD Somani school hosts outreach event ‘Sneha'

Students, parents, instructors, and representatives from the three organisations. | Official

Mumbai: On April 25, BD Somani International School hosted an outreach event called 'Sneha,' in favour of three non-profit organisations: 'Om Creations,' 'Vatsalya,' and 'Adapt.'

In an effort to enhance the community and provide a platform for children at NGO's, Grade 9 students from BD Somani school went above and beyond for a school project that turned into a gala event called ‘Sneha’, bringing together BD students and NGOs through music and dance. The event was planned and coordinated by Anaya Singhi, Aastha Datta, Neil Narwekar, Ahaan Gulati, Nandita Saboo, and Tara McConkey.

The student who conceptualised the idea for the event, Anaya Singhi, remarked, "Sneha is an expression of talent - something we saw in plenty this evening."

While Anaya considers herself fortunate to live the life she does, she also reflects on how few others lack the means or motor skills to live a normal life.

"The basic idea behind organising Sneha was to show how despite our extreme differences, we are actually quite similar since everyone can dance, sing, make friends and have a good time together,” she added.

The NGOs that participated in the event were Om Creations, a pioneering non-profit project started by a visionary special educator and parents of young mentally challenged girls. Vatsalya Foundation, a pioneer agency working for the children in need of care and protection and Adapt Foundation, that works towards the elimination of prejudice and discrimination of addicts and people with psychiatric disabilities.

All attendees created great memories as the 'Sneha' event came to a close with the warmth of love and unity.