BCECEB Releases Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECEB Releases Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round schedule is out now. Interested candidates can check the schedule through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the online registration cum choice filling for seat allotment starts November 21 (Today), and the last date to fill the form is November 23, 2023.

Result for seat allotment

As per the schedule, the result for the seat allotment will be displayed on November 25, 2023 and the allotment order can be downloaded from November 25 to November 27, 2023.

Documentation verification:

The document verification and admission will start from November 26 to November 27, 2023.

Steps to apply for Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Go to the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Then click on Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and then click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Save and Download the same for further need.