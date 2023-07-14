BBC docu case: DU Moves Delhi HC Against Order Setting Aside Debarment of PhD Scholar | IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday moved the High Court against a single-judge order setting aside debarment of Congress student wing National Secretary from taking examinations for a year over his alleged involvement in organising a screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had ordered for the restoration of Lokesh Chugh’s admission.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Najmi Waziri on Friday issued notice to Chugh, a PhD scholar on the appeal filed by DU against Justice Kaurav’s order.

The matter has been posted for hearing next on September 14.

After the high court had set aside DU’s debarring order for Chugh on April 27, he had urged the high court to permit him to submit his PhD thesis before the retirement of his supervisor on April 30.

The court had then sought DU’s stand on it and the matter is listed for July 17.

Chugh’s counsel Naman Joshi, had informed the court that the petitioner's PhD thesis was being processed in contravention of the court's ruling due to inaction and delay.

He said no appeal was filed against the high court’s order but his thesis was yet to be accepted.

In his plea he states that he was running from pillar to post in an attempt to submit his PhD thesis but there was no response from the authorities.

“The Respondents are trying to thwart the Petitioner by being vague, unresponsive, and enforcing a decision that has been set aside by this Honorable Court,” the plea read.

“Petitioner cannot be subjected to such whimsical conduct of the Respondents, as delay in submission of PhD thesis affects the Petitioner's career prospects each day and Petitioner is prevented from applying for post-doctoral positions and teaching positions due to the Respondents' callous attitude,” it added.

The DU authorities be directed to accept Chugh’s thesis and notify a date for his viva-voce, the plea stated.

Appearing for Chugh, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had apprised Justice Kaurav that the varsity will later “appoint a supervisor of its own choice” if interim relief was not granted.

However, counsel for the university M. Rupal had argued that no prejudice would be caused and interference by the court will send a “wrong message.”

The university had prohibited Chugh, a PhD research scholar at the Department of Anthropology, from taking any university, college, or departmental exam.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)