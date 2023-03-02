Bar Council of India will be declaring the AIBE 17 results by next week

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the All India Bar Examination | Pixabay

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) results in online mode by next week. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to obtain COP once they have qualified for AIBE as per the minimum marks criteria.

Steps to download the AIBE 17 Result 2023:

Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on link provided for result

Enter roll number and DOB in the login window

The qualifying status of AIBE 17 will appear on the screen.

Download the Page.

The BCI in a notice dated December 30, 2022, stated that the time period between “the last date of All India Bar exam held on October 31, 2021 till April 2023, by which time, the result of the next AIBE is likely to be declared, is hereby exempted from being counted as a necessary time from the date of enrollment as an advocate for clearing AIBE”.

The AIBE 17 answer key 2023 was released consecutively and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the key by February 20. Earlier, the council had announced to declare AIBE results after February 20, however, it has not yet officially made an announcement on AIBE result date 2023.

AIBE (XVII) 17 was held on February 5, 2023, for lawyers (or fresh law graduates) who are yet to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP).