Bank Of Maharashtra Opens Online Application For Candidates To Fill 400 Vacancies

Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of BOM - bankofmaharashtra.in. | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

Bank of Maharashtra's online application is open for the officer scale II and III positions. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of BOM - bankofmaharashtra.in. The official notification mentions that the registration link will be on the official website from July 13.

The notice also mentioned a total number of 400 seats are out for the Bank of Maharashtra, out of which 300 vacant posts are for Officer Scale II and the rest are for Officer Scale III.

Steps to apply for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023:

1. Log on to bankofmaharashtra.in - the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the careers openings and choose the current openings option.

3. Next, open the link that mentions, "Click here for New Registration.'

4. Once the new window displays, provide the required information to register for the exam.

5. After the registration number and password are generated, fill in all the details mentioned on the application form.

6. Upload the essential documents including your photo, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and handwritten declaration

7. Make the payment and click on the submit option after cross-checking all the details

8. Take a printout of the confirmation page

Eligibility Criteria and Application Fees:

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any field with a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent across all semesters or years from a recognized government university/institute or its regulatory bodies.

Candidates who must have completed their JAIIB and CAIIB exams will be preferred. Candidates who possess a professional qualification like CA, CMA, or CFA, from a recognised university approved by the government of India and regulated by the government bodies are also eligible

Age: Officer Scale-II position at Bank of Maharashtra is between 25 years and 35 years. Additionally, for the Officer Scale III position, the age limit is between 25 years and 37 years.

Application Fees: Applicants for these positions have to pay a certain application fee. For Other Backward Class (OBC), unreserved, and EWS, the application fee is Rs. 1180. On the other hand, SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 118.

Importantly, PwD and women candidates are exempted to pay any application fees.

Read Also Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Call For Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)