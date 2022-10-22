Banaras Hindu University: First cut-off list for UG programmes released

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Banaras: A first cut-off list for the admission of undergraduate (UG) programmes ha been released by the Banaras Hindu University.

The programmes include B.Com, B.Sc (Agri), BA.LLB, B.Sc. (Bio) and B.Sc (Maths). The courses have been released for the academic session of 2022-23.

The cut-off for general category for BA LLB programme is 534, OBC- 493, SC- 433, ST- 435, EWS- 520, the general category cut-off for B.Com programme touched 612, B.Sc- 505, the university said.

The cut-offs for various other undergraduate (UG) programmes were also released by the university and candidates can check the same at bhu.ac.in.

As per the university, the date for the admissions for eligible candidates has been scheduled by October 26.

The notification mentioned, "All the candidates who are eligible to take admission as per the cut-off are advised to submit their fee before the deadline by using their student portal login credentials."

It added that if the qualified candidates fail to submit the admission fee within the stipulated time, they will not be able to fulfil the process.