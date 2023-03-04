e-Paper Get App
Ballia: NGT directs JNCU to stop construction in bird sanctuary buffer zone

The NGT bench said "prima facie", the construction was "impermissible" and violated the Wild Life (Protection) Act and the National Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
The National Green Tribunal has restrained the Jannayak Chandrashekhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district from carrying out further construction on any part of land within the ecologically sensitive zone area of Jai Prakash Narayan (Surha Tal) Bird Sanctuary. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has restrained the Jannayak Chandrashekhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district from carrying out further construction on any part of land within the ecologically sensitive zone area of Jai Prakash Narayan (Surha Tal) Bird Sanctuary.

A bench of Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad said the report of a panel constituted earlier "established" that the administrative, academic, library and commercial buildings and a 100-bed SC/ST hostel were being constructed within the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) area of one kilometre from the sanctuary's boundary.

The bench said "prima facie", the construction was "impermissible" and violated the Wild Life (Protection) Act and the National Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

"...The Registrar... is directed not to carry out any further construction on any part of land falling within the ESZ area of 1 kilometre from the boundary of Jai Prakash Narayan (Surha Tal) Bird Sanctuary," the bench said.

It also directed the district magistrate, superintendent of police and the divisional forest officer of the Kashi Wildlife Division to take requisite steps to ensure that no further construction takes place in the ESZ.

"The district magistrate and divisional forest officer are also directed to get the ESZ area demarcated, identify the encroachments, take appropriate action for removal of encroachments and get appropriate signboards fixed at appropriate places (so) that the same is no construction zone and no further construction be raised thereon and submit action taken report in this regard within one month," the tribunal said.

It has posted the matter to April 20 for further proceedings.

The green panel was hearing a petition by Dharmender Kumar Singh and argued by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

According to the petition, the varsity buildings in the district's Vasantpur village were being illegally constructed in the bird sanctuary's buffer zone in violation of environmental norms.

