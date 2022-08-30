Bali: Dharmendra Pradhan to attend G20 Education Ministers’ meeting tomorrow

Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan with Brazilian Education Minister Victor Godoy | Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister of education and skill development, will go to Bali for the fourth meeting of the G20's education working group (EdWG) and the gathering of education ministers. The occasion will take place on August 31 through September 1. Prior to the event, Mr. Pradhan met with Victor Godoy, Brazil's Minister of Education, and they spoke about strengthening bilateral collaborations in the fields of entrepreneurship, research, and innovation.

“Glad to meet HE @victorv_godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil ahead of the G20 4th EdWG and Education Ministers’ meeting. We had fruitful discussions on deepening our bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research, and innovation," said the tweet by the Education Minister.

During the G20 EdWG Meeting, the minister will highlight India's best practices for building a more resilient, inclusive, egalitarian, and sustainable future through education. Mr. Pradhan will also hold bilateral talks with G20 counterparts and will convey the key issues chosen by India for the next G20 EdWG meeting, which will be held under India's leadership.

"Delighted to meet and greet our Indian community in Bali. Being among our own people is always special and makes one feel at home even in a distant land. Glad to learn that our hard working, talented and vibrant diaspora is well regarded in Indonesia," said another tweet by Pradhan.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia is in charge of organising the G20 EdWG Meeting.

