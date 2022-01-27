Back-to-school Covid spike warns Australian leaders

Covid-19 infections are expected to spike in Australia when schools return from the summer holidays. Premiers and Chief Ministers met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to discuss Australia's outbreak of the Omicron wave of Covid

The Australian leaders told the meeting that they are expecting a jump in case of numbers when schools reopen on Monday. There were more than 40,000 new cases reported across Australia on Thursday and more than 70 deaths, according to health department figures from states and territories.

Department of Health data revealed 5,227 cases were being treated in hospitals in the country on Wednesday, including 372 in intensive care units, 144 of which were on ventilators. In the state of South Australia, Premier Steven Marshall declared the state has passed its Omicron peak when over 5,000 cases were reported daily in mid-January. The figure on Thursday reached 1,953 new cases and 100 deaths.

In the Australian Capital Territory, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a media release on Thursday that all school-based staff and students will be provided with two Rapid Antigen Tests per week for the first four weeks of Term 1.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:53 PM IST