 Azamgarh Principal, Teacher Granted Bail After Student’s Suicide
Azamgarh Principal, Teacher Granted Bail After Student’s Suicide

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lucknow: The court of chief judicial magistrate in Azamgarh has granted bail to the principal and the teacher at the school where a girl student jumped to her death.

The two were arrested following the suicide and the court had earlier rejected their bail.

In protest, all private schools in Uttar Pradesh remained closed on Tuesday.

The Unaided Private School Association (UPSA), the organization of all private schools in Uttar Pradesh, expressed its gratitude to the judge and the court for granting bail to the principal and teacher on Wednesday.

“We honor and place our faith in the judiciary,” said Anil Agarwal, president of UPSA.

Separately, the UPSA also thanked the state government for setting up a committee that will lay down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to check similar incidents in any school and to restrict police high handedness.

In the wake of the Azamgarh incident, a seven-member panel has been set up to check incidents of harassment and suicides in schools.

Director General, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the panel has been asked to draft an SOP to deal with such cases.

The panel will have three officers from the education department and four representatives of private schools.

It will come up with separate responsibilities for education department, school managements, and parents/guardians.

