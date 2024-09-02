 AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

Candidates can submit their choices for colleges and courses in the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 choice-filling procedure until 11:55 p.m. today.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Ayurvedic, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024 counselling round 1 registration period will expire today, September 2, according to the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). Through the official website, aaccc.gov.in, eligible applicants can apply for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling in 2024.


Candidates can submit their choices for colleges and courses in the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 choice-filling procedure until 11:55 p.m. today. On September 2, 2024, candidates have till 2 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. to lock their selections.

Application Fees

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 must be paid by candidates who wish to register for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 in order to be considered for seats in Central University/National Institute (CUNI), All India Quota (AIQ) government colleges, AIQ government-aided colleges, and unreserved (UR), economically weaker sections (EWS), and other backward classes - non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) categories.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Shares Fall After Being Slapped With A GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh
Zomato Shares Fall After Being Slapped With A GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Shares Trades With Mixed Momentum Amid Auto Sales Decline
Maruti Suzuki Shares Trades With Mixed Momentum Amid Auto Sales Decline
Credit Card Dues See A Major Spike; Personal Loans Grow By 14%, Says RBI Data
Credit Card Dues See A Major Spike; Personal Loans Grow By 14%, Says RBI Data
Mumbai: Two Principals Appointed For One School In Mulund, BMC On The Front Seat Of Confusion
Mumbai: Two Principals Appointed For One School In Mulund, BMC On The Front Seat Of Confusion


The registration cost is Rs 500 for applicants who fall into the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and people with benchmark disability (PwBD) categories. The application fee for acknowledged universities is Rs 5,000 for all categories. Payment must be made by September 2 at 5 p.m.

How to apply?

Read Also
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Begins Today: Important Dates, Fees, & Documents Required Here
article-image

To apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024, aspirants must take the following steps:

1. Go to AACCC's official website, aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click the link labelled "AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration".
3. Click on "New Candidate Registration" and provide the necessary information to generate the registration number.
4. Log in using the system-generated registration number and complete the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling application form.
5. Review the application form and submit the fee.
6. Fill out the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 application form and bookmark it for future reference.

What's next?

The dates of the seat allocation processing are September 3–September 4. On September 5, the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2024 will be made public.

Candidates who have been given a seat may report to their respective institutes between September 6 and September 11 as per the schedule to complete the admissions procedure and document verification. On September 12 and 13, the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), the AACCC, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) will verify the combined candidate data.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two Principals Appointed For One School In Mulund, BMC On The Front Seat Of Confusion

Mumbai: Two Principals Appointed For One School In Mulund, BMC On The Front Seat Of Confusion

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29

Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can...

IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can...