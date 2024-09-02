AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

Representative Image

The Ayurvedic, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024 counselling round 1 registration period will expire today, September 2, according to the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). Through the official website, aaccc.gov.in, eligible applicants can apply for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling in 2024.



Candidates can submit their choices for colleges and courses in the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 choice-filling procedure until 11:55 p.m. today. On September 2, 2024, candidates have till 2 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. to lock their selections.

Application Fees

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 must be paid by candidates who wish to register for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 in order to be considered for seats in Central University/National Institute (CUNI), All India Quota (AIQ) government colleges, AIQ government-aided colleges, and unreserved (UR), economically weaker sections (EWS), and other backward classes - non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) categories.



The registration cost is Rs 500 for applicants who fall into the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and people with benchmark disability (PwBD) categories. The application fee for acknowledged universities is Rs 5,000 for all categories. Payment must be made by September 2 at 5 p.m.



How to apply?

To apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024, aspirants must take the following steps:



1. Go to AACCC's official website, aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click the link labelled "AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration".

3. Click on "New Candidate Registration" and provide the necessary information to generate the registration number.

4. Log in using the system-generated registration number and complete the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling application form.

5. Review the application form and submit the fee.

6. Fill out the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 application form and bookmark it for future reference.

What's next?

The dates of the seat allocation processing are September 3–September 4. On September 5, the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2024 will be made public.



Candidates who have been given a seat may report to their respective institutes between September 6 and September 11 as per the schedule to complete the admissions procedure and document verification. On September 12 and 13, the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), the AACCC, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) will verify the combined candidate data.