 Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28
Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28

The Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will start the Ayush NEET UG 2024 registrations on August 28, 2024. More details at aaccc.gov.in.

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates:The counselling schedule for the Ayush NEET UG 2024 have been realeased by the Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). The exam dates can be accessed on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

As mentioned in the counselling schedule, the Ayush NEET UG 2024 registrations will begin from August 28, 2024.

Candidates can click here to access the full exam schedule.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The AACCC will hold four rounds of counselling this year, each with two phases of seat allocation: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round.

The last to register for round 1 is September 2, 2024.

How To Regsiter?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the form carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

