AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow At aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 registration starts tomorrow | Representational Pic

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced that the registration for Round 3 of AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling will begin from November 9, 2023 onwards. Candidates who are interested in participating in the counselling round can register through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. The registration process is scheduled to end on November 13, 2023.

During this round of counselling, candidates will have the opportunity to choose their preferred seats. The choice filling will commence on November 10 and will close on November 13, 2023. After the choice filling process, the seat allotment procedure will take place from November 14 to November 15, 2023. The result of the seat allotment will be announced on November 16, 2023.

Candidates need to be aware of the dates for reporting to the allotted institute. Candidates who have successfully received a seat through the counselling process can report to the allotted institute from November 17 to November 24, 2023.

To apply for Round 3 of the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the link for AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3, which is available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required login details.

Once logged in, fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

After submitting the application form, download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

For more information and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AACCC.