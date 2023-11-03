AYUSH NEET 2023 Stray Round Results Out Early On aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET 2023 Stray Round Results Out | Representative Image

In a significant development for medical students seeking admission to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) courses, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has unveiled the AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round. This announcement was made a day ahead of schedule, with the results being released on November 3, 2023.

Candidates who have registered for this counseling round can now access their results on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. The reporting process for the allocated seats has commenced on the same day and will continue until November 11, 2023.

To view their seat allotment results, candidates are advised to follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official AYUSH website at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Look for the AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result link on the website.

3. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to enter their details.

4. Once the details are entered, click the submit button.

5. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates are encouraged to check the result and download the page.

7. It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

For additional information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AACCC website.

