AWES Army School Admit Card 2022 : Here's how to Download

Post Name – TGT, PGT & PRT

About Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022:

Army Welfare Education Society has invited applications for the recruitment of approx.. 8700 TGT, PGT & PRT Posts in August 2022. Now, Army School AWES Recruitment Board are going to organize the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Exam on 05, 06 November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 05, 06 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Number of Vacancy – Not Available

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Now

NAME OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination

Details Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022:

It is hereby informed that Army School AWES has released the AWES Army School Admit Card 2022 now. Candidates may also download their AWES Army School Admit Card 2022 from the official page. For getting more information regarding Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Exam 2022, candidates can get updates from the portal.

As per the official news, the organization has uploaded the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination are also available to download. Applied candidates will able to check and download their Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal https://www.awesindia.com/

Download Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022:

As the exam date are very close the candidates are worried about the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT syllabus and the exam pattern. So, before proceeding for the exam, you must be aware of the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT syllabus, Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT exam pattern & Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT practice paper. So, here we have provided the exam date / admit card download link as well as the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Syllabus & Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT practice paper link in the below section through which candidate will able to boost their examination preparation.

Now, All the candidates are advised to maintain the decorum of Examination Hall & be on time as their will be pre examination formalities over there. SarkariExam.com wishes all the very best to all candidates, Study well and practice as much as possible.

Candidates can download their Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022 from the official website https://www.awesindia.com/

Instructions for Downloading the Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022 :

1. To download their Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing the details appropriately candidates will be able to download their Army School AWES TGT / PGT / PRT Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the Army School AWES (https://www.awesindia.com/)