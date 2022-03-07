Aviation Ministry claims 8 flights to bring back over 1,500 Indians on Monday

As many as 1,314 Indians, including students were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.



"Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry's statement added.



On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted.



"One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned.



The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Monday, March 07, 2022