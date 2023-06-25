Australian Universities: Decoding Causes And Consequences Of The Ban On Indian Students

Randeep Chopra (Goyat)|

Five Indian states—Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir—have been prohibited from enrolling at some Australian universities. The restriction has been justified by these colleges for a variety of reasons, including high rates of visa fraud, high dropout rates, and unfavorable publicity. However, according to my research, a lot more universities, like Deaken, La Trobe, CQU, and many others, have also made stricter admissions requirements for all students from these states.

What are the reasons for the ban?

Fraudulent Documents: The Australian government has reported that the rejection rate for student visa applications from India is 24.3%, the highest since 2012. This is partly due to the fact that some Indian students have submitted fraudulent documents in order to obtain a visa.

After conducting extensive research in the Haryana area, I discovered the following precise reasons:

a) Fraud Degrees/Diplomas: To fulfill the gap in education, consultants help the students make fake degree or diploma documents.

b) Fake Financial Documents: Most of the cases in Haryana come from rural areas and the primary occupation of parents is Farming and Australia demand to show proof of funds that includes 1 year tuition fees which is more than 12 Lakhs in most of the cases. And then comes the cost of living for a year which is approx. $21000 AUD and then travel expenses. This money is not manageable for a farmer, so the consultant helps them show fake funds for which they charge a higher amount. The funds need to be at least 3 months old and this is where most students are stuck.

c) Fake Experience Certificates: To fulfill the gap, consultants show fake salary slips, bank statements, and experience certificates.

d) Drop Out rates: A number of Australian universities have also reported that a high proportion of Indian students who enroll in their programs eventually drop out. This is thought to be due to a number of factors, including the difficulty of the coursework, the high cost of living in Australia, and the cultural adjustment.

e) Criminal Activities/ Protests: In recent years, there have also been a number of high-profile cases of Indian students being involved in crimes in Australia. This has led to negative publicity for Australian universities and has made them more reluctant to accept students from these Indian States.

Is the ban fair?

The ban on students from these five Indian states has been controversial. Some people believe that it is unfair to punish all Indian students for the actions of a few. Others believe that the ban is necessary to protect the integrity of the Australian student visa program. A good number of brilliant students come from these states and banning the entire state to me seems unfair.

What are the implications of the ban?

The ban is likely to have a significant impact on Indian students who are considering studying in Australia. It may also make it more difficult for Australian universities to attract high-quality students from India.

The ban is also likely to have a negative impact on the relationship between Australia and India. It is important for the two countries to work together to find a solution that is fair to all parties involved.

The author is an Immigration Consultant and the founder of LetsEmigrate Consulting Private Limited located in Chandigarh, India.