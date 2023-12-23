Australian Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Jodhpur; Family Members Under Surveillance

Representative Pic |

According to officials on Friday, a 19-year-old student from Australia who traveled to Jodhpur tested positive for COVID-19.

She had minor symptoms like a cold, cough, and sneezing, so she had a test.

The pupil is being held in isolation at her residence. According to the officials, medical personnel have also taken samples from her ten family members who have had contact with her.

The student has been kept segregated at home and does not exhibit any severe symptoms, according to Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Preetam Singh. As advised by physicians, she has begun taking her medication.

Covid sampling started

"We have also started up with COVID-19 sampling again. People who are suspected of exhibiting symptoms are being sampled on a daily basis", Mr. Singh told PTI, noting that this is Jodhpur's first Covid instance of the year.

According to an official release, the Health Department has also established a state-level team for the prevention and control of Covid in response to an increase in cases nationwide.

The formation of the team was ordered by Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh of the department in response to an increase in Covid infections in states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.