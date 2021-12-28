FPJ-Ed: Attentions aspirants! MPSC postpones state services prelims 2021 slated to be held on January 2

MPSC prelims which was slated to be held on 2nd January have been postponed without a new date.

Candidates who have reached the age limit for the State Service Pre-Examination 2021 were given the opportunity to appear for the examination as per the Government Resolution dated 17th December 2021. For this purpose, the examination scheduled for 2nd January 2022 is being postponed, reads the tweet by MPSC.

राज्य सेवा पूर्व परीक्षा 2021 करीता वयाधिक ठरलेल्या उमेदवारांना दिनांक 17 डिसेंबर 2021 रोजीच्या शासन निर्णयानुसार परीक्षेची संधी उपलब्ध व्हावी, याकरिता दिनांक 2 जानेवारी 2022 रोजी नियोजित प्रस्तुत परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्यात येत आहे. pic.twitter.com/tjqHxgbdkw — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) December 28, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:18 PM IST