e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rallies 477.24 pts to end at 57,897.48, Nifty surges 147.20 pts to 17,233.45
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Attentions aspirants! MPSC postpones state services prelims 2021 slated to be held on January 2

FPJ Web Desk
FPJ-Ed: Attentions aspirants! MPSC postpones state services prelims 2021 slated to be held on January 2 | - {PTI

FPJ-Ed: Attentions aspirants! MPSC postpones state services prelims 2021 slated to be held on January 2 | - {PTI

Advertisement

MPSC prelims which was slated to be held on 2nd January have been postponed without a new date.

Candidates who have reached the age limit for the State Service Pre-Examination 2021 were given the opportunity to appear for the examination as per the Government Resolution dated 17th December 2021. For this purpose, the examination scheduled for 2nd January 2022 is being postponed, reads the tweet by MPSC.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:18 PM IST
Advertisement