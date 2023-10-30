Attention Students! CBSE Releases 2024 Exam Mark Breakdown, Practical Exams From Jan 1

CBSE Releases 2024 Exam Mark Breakdown, Practical Exams | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the subject-wise marks breakup for students and teachers on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

Exam Dates

According to the official notice, the practical exams for both class 10 and class 12 are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2024. Following this, the theory exams are set to kick off on February 15, 2024. The release of this comprehensive schedule comes as a crucial milestone for students and educators, helping them prepare for the upcoming exams with clarity and precision.

The CBSE official notice also emphasizes the importance of accurate mark uploads by schools, particularly in the domains of practical/ project/ internal assessments. In response to observed discrepancies, CBSE has taken a proactive approach to assist schools in conducting these assessments smoothly. To provide a clear framework for schools and students, CBSE has attached a list of subjects for classes X and XII, specifying the maximum marks allotted to each subject as 100, along with a detailed distribution among theory/ practical/ project/ internal assessment components.

While the subject-wise marks breakup is now available, candidates are advised to keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the date sheet for the theory exams. For the most up-to-date information on CBSE Board Exams 2023, students and educators are encouraged to visit the official website of CBSE.

To access the subject-wise marks breakup, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link titled "Circular regarding Bifurcation of Marks for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Examination (3.00 MB) 30/10/2023."

3. The PDF document will appear on the screen.

4. Download the PDF and retain a copy for reference.

This comprehensive announcement from CBSE is a valuable resource for students, teachers, and schools as they prepare for the upcoming board examinations in 2024.

Read Also CBSE Extends Date For Class 9, 11 Data Submission

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)