ATMA MBA Exam 2022 result tomorrow; know how to check at atmaaims.com

ATMA MBA Exam 2022 result tomorrow; know how to check |

On Friday, June 3, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022). Candidates who took the MBA entrance test in 2022 can see their results on the official website, atmaaims.com. On May 29, the ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was held.

Here's how to check the result:

Go to the official website- atmaaims.com Select ATMA 2022 result link Enter log-in credentials- username and password ATMA 2022 score card will be displayed on screen Download, and take a print out for further references.