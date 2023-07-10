 Atishi Orders Immediate Physical Inspection Of Delhi Govt Schools
IANSUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Atishi Orders Immediate Physical Inspection Of Delhi Govt Schools | ANI Photo

New Delhi: After a portion of a Delhi government school collapsed following heavy rain, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday ordered an immediate physical inspection of all  government schools to ensure that children do not face any problem after reaching schools on Monday morning.  

As we are aware, the city has experienced continuous heavy rainfall in the past few days, which may have affected the conditions of government school buildings.

"It is directed that all regional directors, deputy directors of education - zones and districts, principals, and vice-principals must conduct physical inspections of all government schools under their jurisdiction today itself.

"The aim is to ensure that there are no deficiencies that could jeopardize the security of the school children when the schools open tomorrow," read the order issued by Atishi.

The order also stated, "If any deficiencies or serious problems are found, they should be addressed promptly to prevent any mishaps. A detailed report is required to be submitted by Sunday evening.

"The Secretary/Director of Education must ensure compliance with this directive, and a compliance report must be submitted to me by tonight, i.e., 09.07.2023," read the order.

Earlier in the day, due to heavy rainfall, the boundary wall of a newly built government school collapsed inSriniwaspuri, the Assembly constituency of Atishi.

