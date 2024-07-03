 Atal Seva Kendra Operator Vacancies: Haryana Invites Applications For 1500 Posts
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic/ iStock

Applications are invited for the position of Operator at Atal Seva Kendras in Haryana. The Civil Resources Information Department of Haryana has announced a recruitment drive for 1500 vacant posts. Online applications commenced on June 25 and will close on July 6. Interested candidates must submit their applications through the official website: https://oprecruitment.hppa.in/.

To be eligible for the post of Atal Seva Kendra Operator, candidates must have passed Class 12th and be at least 18 years old and not more than 42 years old as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates from reserved categories as per the rules.

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs 1000, which is uniform for all categories. Candidates must upload the required documents in the correct size and verify all necessary information filled out in the form before submission.

Selection for the post of Atal Seva Kendra Operator will be based on a written examination, followed by document verification for shortlisted candidates.

For further information related to recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Previously, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had announced vacancies for various posts, including Assistant Lineman, Trained Graduate Teachers, Deputy Ranger, Warder, Assistant Superintendent, Junior Coach, and Haryana Police Constable.

