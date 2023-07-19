 Assets Worth ₹ 41.9 Crore Of Tamil Nadu Education Minister Frozen By Probe Agency
Assets Worth ₹ 41.9 Crore Of Tamil Nadu Education Minister Frozen By Probe Agency

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Higher Education MinisterK Ponmudi | File

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that frozen assets worth Rs 41.9 Crore are found in the fixed deposit of Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudi. Mentioning this on Tuesday, they also said that his son was in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

This minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year-old son Gautam Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

Furthermore, the probe agency which investigates financial crimes, carried out searches across seven locations linked to the Minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In a recent tweet from ED:

'ED has conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 on 17/07/2023 at seven locations connected to K. Ponmudy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a serving Minister of Higher Education in the Government of Tamil Nadu, and his son, Gautam Sigamani, MP,'' the agency tweeted today after the Minister appeared for questioning for the second time.

In addition to that, the agency also mentioned "During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to ₹ 81.7 lakh, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. ₹ 13 lacks was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been frozen (sic)."

It is alleged that Mr Ponmudi had quarried 2.64 lakh truckloads of red sand beyond permissible limits when he was the Minister in 2011.

