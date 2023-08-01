 Assam's Sivasagar District Welcomes Class 10 Student As Honorary Commissioner For A Day
Bhagyadeep Rajgarh of Bokota Nemuguri Deuriting Tea Garden was selected under a scheme by the District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav who went to his house and brought him here where he attended the day-long meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) Monday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Assam: For the first time in Assam, a Class 10 student of a remote tea garden had the distinction of becoming the Sivasagar District Commissioner for a day. Bhagyadeep Rajgarh of Bokota Nemuguri Deuriting Tea Garden was selected under a scheme by the District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav who went to his house and brought him here where he attended the day-long meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) on Monday.

Mr Yadav told reporters that Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, a 16-year-old student of Bokota Borbam High School, was selected under the 'Arohan' programme which is an initiative for the identification of talented students from remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career.

'We want to motivate students to aspire and work hard so that they can take up professional courses and have careers in varied fields including doctors, engineers and civil servants,'' he said.

Bhagyadeep Rajgarh is a talented boy who, despite facing several hardships in life, is striving hard to achieve excellence, Mr Yadav said.

''I am sure that selecting him to play the role of a district commissioner for a day will not only motivate him but also other students to pursue their studies,'' the DC said.

Bhagyadeep Rajgarh said that he has a dream of becoming an administrative officer.

''I am very grateful for this opportunity of being a district commissioner for a day as I learnt, in brief, the functioning of the various departments,'' he said.

He said that he is very grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the District Commissioner and all his teachers for helping him to reach this position.

The DDC meeting discussed in detail the implementation of the schemes under various departments like agriculture, industry and commerce, veterinary and animal husbandry, education, health, public works department, water resources, social welfare and power among others.

article-image

