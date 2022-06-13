Assam Valley Students Attend Lectures held by Indian Army

Assam: A youth motivating event was held at Assam Valley School on Sunday with the goal of giving a closer glimpse into the future as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' according to officials.

The event was organized by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps. Army officials gave lectures to the pupils at the school. Career counseling and a 'Know Your Army Mela' were a part of the event.

Various performances and cultural programs, including dance performances and 'Gatka,' were part of the celebration (a form of martial arts).

Students and teachers were enthusiastic participants who praised the Indian Army's efforts.