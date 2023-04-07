Assam to accept changes made by NCERT; may not continue teaching about mughals

Textbook | IStock images

Guwahati: NCERT's recent changes into its textbooks due to the process of rationalisation has created a lot of controversies and debates all over the nation.

States throughout the country are making their opinions on the new changes in the textbooks, the recent one to join the fray is Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which said it will make necessary changes in the Class 12 syllabus if the need arises to remove chapters on the Mughal Empire.

TOI reported, “the new textbooks that have lessons on the Mughal Empire are in the hands of the students already. Now, how we finalise the syllabus to be studied for exams will matter,” AHSEC secretary Pulak Patgiri said on Wednesday to the Newspaper.

“If NCERT textbook removes the Mughals, we may not continue teaching the same chapters on them,” Patgiri added.

Sources in AHSEC said from the exam syllabus Mughals may be left out later, even if books have been distributed.

AHSEC-affiliated schools follow the NCERT textbook on history, but have local flavour of Assam history. For 14 subjects, NCERT books are followed.

The report further adds, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia said that BJP’s attempt has been to rewrite history. “BJP leaders and their idols don’t have any role in the freedom struggle. They want to hide the history to deceive the people of India. Students will read complete history, even if boards remove Mughals,” he said.

He said the entire Mughal era was not a dark one in Indian history. “Thousands of people go to see the monuments built by the Mughals. It has given a boost to tourism over the years,” Saikia said.

Earlier, Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty said the state would not accept the central government’s attempt to present history “in a distorted manner”. “Preparation of the textbook with a narrow-minded political approach cannot be justified academically,” said the minister.

Director of NCERT, Dinesh Prasad Saklani told ANI earlier that there was a rationalisation process last year due to Covid-19. 'It’s a lie', (chapters on) the Mughals have not been dropped.

"There was a rationalisation process last year due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere; expert committees examined the books from classes 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won’t affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be remove-- the debate is unnecessary. Those who don’t know can check the textbooks," he said.